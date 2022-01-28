Favourite son Samuel Eto'o is pride of Douala

What you need to know:

  • Eto'o, who also starred for Inter Milan and wore the number nine for his country, moved to Douala with his family from the capital as a young boy
  • Eto'o was just 20 when he led the Indomitable Lions to that second continental title and it would be another two years before he signed for Barcelona and teamed up with players including Ronaldinho and a very young Lionel Messi
  • He was not yet 16 when he made his international debut and barely 17 when he went to the 1998 World Cup after newly-appointed coach Claude Le Roy decided he could not ignore such a precocious talent

Douala, Cameroon 

