Not everything plays to script at Africa Cup of Nations

In Yaounde

The eight quarter-finalists of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon are now known after the round of 16 wrapped up in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night.

Like the group stages, the last-16 encounters have also produced surprises with underdogs upstaging the established giants of the game on the continent.

Impressive Nigeria finished top of Group “E” with a perfect record after winning all their three games but became the second country to be eliminated in the second round.

The soaring Super Eagles, who were tipped to advance, saw their dreams of lifting the trophy quashed when they were defeated 1-0 by a Covid-19 ravaged Tunisia on Sunday.

Depleted in numbers, Tunisia had in fact advanced to the knock-out stage as one of four best third-placed teams of the tournament.

Gabon had earlier fought for a quarter-finals ticket with Burkina Faso in Limbe on same day but after 120 minutes, the tie was deadlocked at 1-1. It all came down to post-match penalty shoot-outs.

Burkina Faso, showing a coolness that belied trouble in their home country where a coup had been staged by a section of the armed forces, beat Gabon 7-6 to enter the quarter-finals.

In a surprise outcome, debutants Gambia defeated perennial campaigners Guinea 1-0 to seal their quarter-finals.

Both teams ended the encounter with 10 men following red cards to both sides.

Gambia will now face high-riding hosts Cameroon on the first quarter-final fixture on Saturday at the Japoma stadium in Douala.

The Indomitable Lions, considered among the favourites to lift the trophy on home soil secured their last-eight spot after a laborious 2-1 defeat of 10-man Comoros.

Comoros were reduced to 10 men just seven minutes into the encounter but made life very difficult for the Lions and a tense home crowd on the stands.

The Comorians, who were also making their maiden appearance at the African finals, were playing with an outfield player as goalkeeper after two of their custodians were ruled out for testing positive to the coronavirus while one was injured.

Like Tunisia, Cape Verde got their round of 16 ticket as one of four best third place sides.

They looked confident enough in their fight for a quarter-finals berth but came up against one of Africa’s most powerful football nation, Senegal, who stopped them 2-0 at the Bafoussam Omnisport stadium in Kouekong on Tuesday.

Another favourite, Morocco sent hard-fighting Malawi out of the tournament. But the Atlas Lions were forced to fight all the way to secure the narrow 2-1 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde.

The last day of second round encounters saw perhaps the biggest upset of the round as Egypt and Equatorial Guinea advanced.

Minnows Equatorial Guinea, saw off seasoned Mali 6-5 in post-match penalty shoot-out after a goalless 120 minutes on Wednesday.