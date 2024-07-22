Sam Ochola eyes Gor Mahia’s top seat as club elections loom

Gor Mahia secretary general Sam Ochola has announced that he will be gunning for the club chairmanship in the elections slated for September this year.

The tenure of the club’s current office bearers ends next month.

“I will be going for the chairman seat in the coming elections and I will be furnishing the registrar with the roadmap to the elections as required by the law,” said Ochola who has served as the club secretary general for the last four years.

“We are working around the clock to ensure the elections are held via a secret ballot. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will be in charge this time round. There is no room for shortcuts and I’m ready to face my opponents,” added Ochola.

At the same time, Ochola stated that he is still keen on contesting the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidency. The date of the FKF polls remains unknown following the botched Annual General Meeting which was slated for March 16.

Club constitution

The AGM aborted after a petition was filed in court. Attempts by FKF to quash the stay order by the courts barring the event has since proved futile.

Ochola further said the club constitution adopted in 2017 will be used in the elections and the date for the elections will be announced three weeks to the polls.

“What we are doing now is putting everything in place so that we have a smooth series of events leading to the elections and those who are interested can come forward. A university degree is a must among other requirements which are clearly spelt out including the term limits,” Ochola said.

According to the 2017 constitution, any Gor Mahia official who has served two terms of four years each is not eligible to run. That requirement automatically bars the candidature of chairman Ambrose Rachier and vice chairman Francis Wasuna although the duo have not announced their next move.

Rachier’s promises

In current executive committee, only Ochola and treasurer Dolphina Odhiambo are eligible to defend their seats.

Rachier, who is the most successful chairman in club history, in terms of league titles won, has been at the club since 2008 when he took over from Erastus Okul.

After winning the last polls on August 9, 2020, Rachier promised to exit at the end of his term. He also gave a raft of promises which were to be undertaken during his tenure.