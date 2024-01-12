FKF presidential aspirants now tell off government over polls

Two football administrators have read mischief in the imminent deregistration of Football Kenya Federation and said the government is slowly drawing the wrath of Fifa to unleash a ban on Kenya.

FKF Presidential aspirant Lordvick Aduda and Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola have blamed Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and Registrar of Sports Rose Wasike of being behind a scheme to interfere with the FKF electoral process which has already kicked off.

On Thursday, Nation Sport reported that Wasike had issued a warning letter to FKF CEO Barry Otieno on September 8 last year saying that if the federation doesn’t get registered in a span of 60 days, it will be deregistered. The deadline elapsed on December 8.

“Let the government wait for the elections to happen so that whoever gets elected can sort it out. We will not condone this back and forth which is just hurting the game. Why didn’ t Namwamba and Wasike handle this issue before?” posed Ochola who said he has already hit the ground seeking for votes.

Last week, FKF National Executive Committee confirmed that the 2020 electoral code will be used in this year’s elections scheduled for October on a yet to be set date. The adoption and ratification of the NEC directive will be done during an Annual General Meeting on March 16.

“We are aware of games and schemes being played by bringing out the issue of the federation. Let the Sports CS and Wasike keep off FKF for now so that we proceed with the elections. On this, I’m supporting the federation's stand,” added Ochola.

In the letter, Wasike also directed FKF to involve County Football Associations in planning of the polls and conform to the 2010 Constitution of Kenya. If the 2020 electoral code is used, then CFAs will be left out of this year’s elections.

Former FKF President Sam Nyamweya had last week insisted that CFAs must be included in this year which is expected to be fiercely contested as the term of the current President Nick Mwendwa comes to an end.

Aduda referred Namwamba and Wasike to the Fifa Standard Electoral code 2007 which stipulates that Fifa won’t hesitate to unleash a ban if government interferes with election.

“We are not in any position to condone any other action as the electoral process has kicked off. NEC met last week and triggered the process to the elections and anybody raising the issue of registration of the federation is playing politics which will cost us at the hands of Fifa,” said Aduda.

“Let them read article 2 of the Fifa electoral code which has consequences on government interference in FKF elections,” added the experienced football administrator.