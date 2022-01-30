Salim Babu: I will save Nzoia Sugar from relegation

Nzoia Sugar

New Nzoia Sugar coach Salim Babu penning his signature on his two-year-contract with the club on January 28, 2022. January 28, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kadenge had revealed that they have allowed Babu to decide on who to work with in the technical bench.
  • Babu will oversee his first training of the team on Monday.

New Nzoia Sugar coach Salim Babu says he took the job because he was yearning for a return to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.