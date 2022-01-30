Salim Babu: I will save Nzoia Sugar from relegation

New Nzoia Sugar coach Salim Babu says he took the job because he was yearning for a return to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

Babu, who joined Nzoia last Friday on a two-year contract, said he will strive to ensure the club survives relegation.

The club’s chairman Evans Kadenge told Nation Sport that they settled on the tactician because of his vast experience in the top flight league.

But questions arose as to why Babu had accepted to join a team that is grappling with biting financial crisis, just like National Super League (NSL) side Kisumu All Stars, which was his home until his appointment by the millers.

“…All the teams (Kisumu All Stars and Nzoia Sugar) are struggling financially. The difference is that one (Nzoia) is plying its trade at the top (FKF-PL), while the other (All Stars) is competing in the lower league (NSL),”said Babu.

“If it were you, what decision would you have made? I think it is better to struggle with a team which is competing at the top.”

Babu replaced Ibrahim Shikanda, who quit the job last month citing frustrations. After 16 rounds of the 2021/22 FKF-PL, Nzoia lie a disappointing 16th in the 18-team league with 10 points only.

They have registered just one victory (3-1 against Kariobangi Sharks), drawn seven matches and lost eight.

With this poor run, Babu who previously handled Sony Sugar (now Gusii FC) and Western Stima (now Muhoroni Youth) reckons there is a full in-try for him.

“I had coached in the Premier league for a longtime, so I always wanted to go back there…At Nzoia there is just one task for me now, ensuring the team remains in the league," he said.

"I know that it will not be easy and so we will have to work extra hard. I have previously watched some of Nzoia’s games and I am impressed with the players."

Citing the 2020/21 FKF-PL campaign when Nzoia made Sudi Stadium in Bungoma their fortress- remaining unbeaten at the venue in the entire first leg, Babu said he will work to ensure the millers remain lethal at home.

"They are struggling at home. If we are to survive, we must capitalise on our home advantage. We must first be tough here (Sudi Stadium)," he quipped.

On plans to bolster the squad before curtains fall on the current transfer window on February 7, the former All Stars coach said that he will make a decision after familiarizing himself with the team.

"I need some time to know the areas that need improvement. After that is when I can know the kind of person to work with in the technical bench," he said.

Kadenge had revealed that they have allowed Babu to decide on who to work with in the technical bench.