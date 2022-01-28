Nzoia Sugar name new coach

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Nzoia Sugar have appointed Salim Babu as the club’s new coach.

Nzoia Sugar chairman Evans Kadenge confirmed the development, saying Babu will be in charge of the Bungoma-based team for two years.

Kadenge said they settled on Babu due to his vast experience in the topflight league having coached several teams including Sony Sugar and Western Stima.

“We needed an experienced coach to take us from where we are in the table to a better position. He has handled several teams in the league so he is best suited for the job,” said Kadenge.

Babu joins Nzoia from National Super League side Kisumu All Stars.

The coaching position at Nzoia fell vacant early January after Ibrahim Shikanda quit, citing frustrations.

This was a few months after his assistant Sylvester Mulukurwa also walked away from his role.

Kadenge said that Babu will decide on who to work with in the technical bench. “We have given him the permission to choose who to work with. He will decide on whether to change the technical bench or not,” said Kadenge.

After 16 rounds of the 2021/22 FKF-PL, Nzoia are 16th in the 18-team league with only 10 points.

They have registered one victory (3-1 over Kariobnagi Sharks), seven draws and eight losses.