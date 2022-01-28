Nzoia Sugar name new coach

Salim Babu

Salim Babu gestures during a past league match. He is the new Nzoia Sugar coach effective January 28, 2022.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nzoia Sugar chairman Evans Kadenge confirmed the development, saying Babu will be in charge of the Bungoma-based team for two years
  • Kadenge said they settled on Babu due to his vast experience in the topflight league having coached several teams including Sony Sugar and Western Stima
  • Babu joins Nzoia from National Super League side Kisumu All Stars

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Nzoia Sugar have appointed Salim Babu as the club’s new coach.

