Treasury official found dead after threats over Sh286m tender

The family of a Treasury employee who died under mysterious circumstances and whose body was found dumped at Machakos Level 5 Hospital is demanding justice.

The family of Evans Chirchir claimed that he expressed fears for his life over a Sh286 million tender.

Through lawyers Philip Keaton and Felix Langat, the family said Mr Chirchir's body was discovered at the mortuary with a head injury.

The lawyers said that Mr Chirchir did not return to his home over the weekend, causing them concern. When his office colleagues enquired, they were told he had accompanied friends to Machakos.

His brother went in search of Chirchir and after failing to find him at hospitals and police stations, the family went to court and sued the Inspector General of Police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for his production.

“Before we were heard by the High Court this afternoon (September 3, 2024), we received information that the body of Chirchir has been discovered at the Machakos mortuary Level Five Hospital," Keaton said at the Milimani High Court.

While withdrawing the application to compel the police to produce the deceased, Keaton told Justice Lawrence Mugambi that circumstances had changed and the case had taken a dramatic turn.

“We will now pursue another cause to get justice for the deceased,” he said.

Keaton appealed to the DCI and IG to pursue his killers.