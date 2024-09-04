Ruto pitches more private sector partnerships with China in Beijing

As China-Africa cooperation thrives, both sides agree on the need to foster green and inclusive growth, peace, and civilisational dialogue, Kenyan President William Ruto said on Monday.

In an interview with Chinese media, Ruto said China's stellar economic growth has served as an inspiration for African countries in their quest for shared prosperity, peace, and stability.

Kenya and China have enjoyed over six decades of diplomatic relations, resulting in significant achievements, including the construction of modern infrastructure projects like the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway and the Nairobi Expressway, Ruto said.

Ruto pointed out that as the two countries expand and collaborate in the public sector, there is a growing momentum building around the private sector as well.

"We are looking at how our private sector can learn and work with the expertise and knowledge transferred from China," he said.

For example, the Chinese-invented Global Trade Center (GTC Nairobi) in Westlands has become a landmark, attracting many companies to invest and start businesses in the region, he added.

President Ruto is attending the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Focac) in Beijing from September 4 to 6.

The ongoing Focac summit aims to build consensus on how China and African countries can collaborate to unlock industrialization, youth talent development, and agricultural modernization, Ruto said.

China, with its competitive edge in clean technologies, offers a model for African countries to follow as they transition toward a green and resilient future, he said.

"Our continent possesses 60 percent of renewable energy globally. Combining our renewable energy resources and renewable energy technologies from China will be a win-win outcome," Ruto noted. The Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by China are key to achieving comprehensive prosperity, peace, and unity for humanity, said Ruto.

"It is our collective position as a continent that we work with China to make sure that the three initiatives benefit the development of our continent," he said.

He added that the Global South, represented by China and Africa, has a critical role in crafting new policies and laws to promote climate action, reform governance, advance peace, and secure long-term stability in the wake of profound geopolitical shifts.

"This is a positive direction because it enriches the pool of ideas that we can all tap into to solve global challenges," he said.

Ruto said he sees a growing relationship between Kenya and China and expanded investment opportunities in their private sector, citing the increased export of avocados, tea, and coffee from Kenya to China as an example of this deepening economic cooperation.

The president also welcomed Chinese people to visit Kenya to explore its rich tourism resources, from the ocean to the Maasai Mara National Reserve and Mount Kenya, as well as all the beauty and culture of the country.