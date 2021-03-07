Rware hold Uweza in Division Two’s Central action

Ten-man Rware FC held on for a 0-0 draw againsy Uweza FC during their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division Two match at Rurin’gu stadium on Sunday.

Stand-in captain Fred Tule was given a red card to put the hosts at a disadvantage anf they were forced to employ a defensive approach so as to avoid defeat in this tough encounter.

The result saw both sides get one point and they are now tied at four points in the Division two league standings.

According to the Rware FC coach Abdallah Ali, the red card put pressure on the players seeing as Tule was one of the best players in the team.

“With one less player in the field, the 10 players felt the pressure, since they have to cover the void left which is not easy. It put us at a disadvantage since we hoped for a win,” he said.

“We now have to change the line up completely because he cant play for the next two matches and we relied on him. We are disappointed by the draw since it was a home game, but our players did their best,” he added.

This is the second home game for Rware FC after their game against Dagoretti Lion FC where they lost.

Uweza FC coach Charles Kaindi said that the team had missed several opportunities during the match but they would continue training to seal the gaps.

Like Rware FC, this was their third game of the season after they played against Mwiki fc and Spit Fire.

“We hoped for a win but the game was not easy but for now, we focus on next game. We had a number of chances that we wasted and we will work on those,” he said.

Next week, Uweza FC will face off Kahawa United FC at the Kahawa Barracks, while Rware will host Thika All Stars at the Ruringu stadium with the hope of acquiring more points.

In the Central Region League, Marafiki and White Eagles settled for a 1-1 draw in a match held at Kibichiku Primary school grounds.

Karatina Homeboyz won 3-2 against Kiambu Community FC at Kiambu Primary school.