Rware hold Uweza in Division Two’s Central action

Uweza FC's Edward Mungai (left tackles Rware FC’s Thomas Orao during their Football Kenya Federation Division Two Central Region match at Ruring’u Stadium in Nyeri on March 7, 2021. The teams drew 0-0.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • In the Central Region League, Marafiki and White Eagles settled for a 1-1 draw in a match held at Kibichiku Primary school grounds.
  • Karatina Homeboyz won 3-2 against Kiambu Community FC at Kiambu Primary school.
  • Marafiki FC are seven points, while the White Eagles have two. Karatina FC has 7 points and Kiambu community has not garnered any points.

Ten-man Rware FC held on for a 0-0 draw againsy Uweza FC during their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division Two match at  Rurin’gu stadium on Sunday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.