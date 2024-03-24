Ruto reiterates govt support for Harambee Stars

President William Ruto has said the government is keen on restoring lost glory in Kenyan football.

Ruto also recognised efforts by local clubs like AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia, Bandari and Shabana for their efforts in the development of Kenyan football.

“We want to raise the standards of our football and make teams dominate football in the region by winning championships. We are also proud of our national team Harambee Stars who beat Malawi on Saturday in a four-nation tournament in Blantyre.

“As Harambee Stars and the Rising Stars win in Malawi, our Under-19 select boys’ and girls’ teams are in Spain featuring in the Costa Daurada Cup and benefit from specialized training. The only way to raise our football is by investing in youth development programs,” he said.

Ruto was speaking on Sunday when he joined football fans at Nyayo National Stadium to celebrate 60 years since AFC Leopards was established in March 1964.

He said availability of quality sports facilities is key to improving sports, adding that Kasarani is under renovation. The construction of Talanta Sports Stadium, which started this month at a cost of Sh30 billion will be complete in good time to host Afcon 2027 alongside Tanzania and Uganda.

The President, who also fulfilled his promise by giving AFC Leopards Sh10 million, was accompanied by Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, Governors Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Ken Lusaka (Bungoma) and Simba Arati (Kisii) among other leaders.

“I’m happy to associated with this big club in their 60 years’ celebrations. This is a historic occasion for the club that has a wide array of both local and regional silverware," said Ruto.

Ruto watched Leopards beat a visiting Spanish side AE Ramassa 4-3 in an international friendly match played at Nyayo.

Leopards, comprising of former club players and a few from the junior team scored their goals through Washington Khamadi, Charles Okwemba, Deverell Museve and James Situma, while Ramassa replied through Ruben Romero, Tijan Korteh and Alejandro Maroto.

Earlier, AFC Leopards main team drew 1-1 with Gor Mahia. Leopards scored through Brian Yakhama while Austin Odhiambo replied for Gor Mahia.

In other exhibition matches, Ingwe Legends edged Gor Legends 1-0 courtesy of Maurice Sunguti's strike, while Ingwe Ladies were held to a 1-1 by Shabana Ladies.

AFC Leopards drew 0-0 with Shabana in another honorary fixture.