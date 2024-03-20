AFC Leopards to play Spanish side as part of Ingwe@60 celebrations

AFC Leopards' 60th anniversary celebrations will reach its climax on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium with a series of activities lined up including exhibition matches to mark the club's milestone in Kenyan football history.

Releasing the weekend programme on Wednesday in Nairobi, the Ingwe@60 chairman, Vincent Shimoli said there will be an Ingwe Dinner at Maa Hotel on Friday aimed at raising funds to assist the club. He also confirmed that Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja will be the guest of honour.

Shimoli, who was accompanied by club chairman Dan Shimoli and Patron Alex Muteshi, said the inter-branches tournament semis and finals will be played at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday, followed by an Ingwe Night at Nyayo Stadium the same day where fans will pay between Sh200 and Sh500 for tickets to the stadium and entertainment by several local musicians.

“This will be an opportunity for our fans to feast and celebrate together as they dance to our local artists' tunes," he added.

The former club-vice chairman said among events on Sunday is a match pitting a select AFC Leopards team and AE Ramassa, a fourth-tier Spanish side.

“We are happy to celebrate this important occasion with our partners within the country and beyond who have supported us together including football fans from all walks of life. Come celebrate with us as we forge ahead to make Ingwe the greatest club in East and Central Africa,” he said.

There will be other exhibition matches including a festive fixture between Ingwe Legends and their eternal rivals Gor Legends. Earlier at the same venue, Ingwe Ladies will face Kisii Queens before AFC Leopards take on Shabana.

AFC Leopards have also been programmed to play Gor Mahia.

The likes of Joe Masiga, Josephat Murila will be among the legends in Ingwe line-up, while Bobby Ogolla, Peter Otieno Bassanga will play for Gor Mahia among others.

Veteran broadcasters, Leonard Mambo Mbotela and Ali Salim Manga will commentate the match live.