Ruto donates Sh10m towards Ingwe@60 celebrations

President William Ruto has urged AFC Leopards members to unanimously support plans to turn the club into a corporate entity.

Ruto also instructed government officials to ensure the club possess a parcel of land at Kasarani in Nairobi that was donated by late President Daniel Moi.

Ruto donated Sh10 million to the Ingwe@60 organising committee to meet budgetary needs. The donation will be wired to the club's accounts upon submission of a proposal by the organising committee.

“For you to move forward you must transform this club into a self-sustaining and profitable organization,” said Ruto on Wednesday evening at State House when he received the club’s delegation to brief him on the Ingwe@60 anniversary celebrations which kicked off on Tuesday.

Also present was Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, club chairman Dan Shikanda, club patron Alex Muteshi, Ingwe@60 chairman Vincent Shimoli and club interim CEO Albert Wesonga among others.

The highlight of AFC Leopards 60th anniversary celebrations will be the unveiling of the club's Corporate Agenda after consultations with the branches. Ruto has promised to attend the celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium on March 24.

Former Club Chief Executive Officer, Richard Ekhalie is spearheading the initiative in conjunction with the NEC and key stakeholders.

The corporate Ingwe will eradicate archaic patronage-based structure for a PLC attractive to serious investors. Members of the club will also get a chance to invest and own the club they love.

Shikanda lamented that they spend a lot of money to hire training grounds and match venues.

“We used to be ahead of Tanzanian giants- Yanga and Simba SC but they seem to be miles away,” said Shikanda.

Leopards boast of 12 league titles, 10 domestic cups and five Cecafa Club Championship titles. They use Nyayo National Stadium for their home matches, but the facility is owned by the government.

Ingwe won the league in 1966, 1967, 1970, 1973, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1992 and 1998 but have endured a title drought since then.