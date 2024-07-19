Robert Matano, Tusker part ways

The six-year reign of veteran coach Robert Matano at Tusker has come to an end.

While Tusker chairman Charles Gacheru didn’t respond to calls and texts messages from Nation sport, a source revealed that the coach has left the club.

“Matano has parted ways with Tusker and Charles Okere is the one handling coaching duties on an interim basis. We resumed training this week,” our source said.

The high-achieving Matano led Tusker to three Football Kenya Federation Premier League titles in 2012, 2020/21 and 2021/22.

Between 2010 to date Tusker haves bagged four titles, with the 2016 success coming via Ugandan coach Paul Nkata.

Matano was first appointed as Tusker coach in 2012 before leaving a year later. He rejoined Tusker in 2018 from AFC Leopards.

Remarkable achievements

He is the most decorated local coach with five league titles to his name.

One of his most remarkable achievements was winning the KPL crown with Sofapaka in their maiden season in top flight football in 2009.

Matano’s exit from Tusker was always going to be a matter of when rather than if.

In October last year, with the brewers on the back foot in the league title race, Tusker FC boss Gacheru issued an ultimatum to Matano to ensure the club beats Gor Mahia in their next match or face the sack.

In typical fashion, Matano dared Gacheru to fire him, saying he did not fear being being sacked.