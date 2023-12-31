Richard Odada: My vision for 2024 and beyond

With just 13 Harambee Stars caps to his name, midfielder Richard Odada is already looking beyond football, his ambition being to nurture sports talent especially among underprivileged girls.

The 23-year-old star, who turns out for Danish club Aalborg where he is on loan from Philadelphia Union, has already launched the Richard Odada Foundation that is helping out in community projects especially in Rongai where he was born and raised.

Harambee Stars midfielder Richard Odada during an interview at the Nation Centre on December 31, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

He sees a fruitful 2024, assuring that the current Harambee Stars squad has gelled under Turkish coach Engin Firat and will hold their own in international competitions this year.

Currently winding up his winter break holiday in Kenya before flying back to Denmark on Thursday, Odada yesterday disclosed that he turned down an opportunity to play for the Serbian national under-21 team, instead seeking loyalty to the nation of his birth.

He holds dual Kenyan and Serbian citizenship having spent the early years of his professional footballing career in top Serbian clubs, including giants Red Star Belgrade, before signing for Philadelphia Union in US Major League Soccer.

“I was called up before to play for Kenya under coach Ghost Mulee but at the time I felt I was still not ready. I’m now quite happy playing for the Harambee Stars,” he said.

The midfielder took issue with gender discrimination in Kenyan football saying he has been to many off-season tournaments this month and was troubled to always see girls’ teams get prize money that is half of what the boys are rewarded with.

“That’s why I want to make a difference among the talented girls who have many challenges, including early pregnancies. They deserve extra attention,” he said.