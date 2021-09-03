Odada debuts as Harambee Stars take on Uganda

Harambee Stars players train at Nyayo Stadium

Kenya's Harambee Stars players are taken through their paces at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on September 01, 2021 on the eve of their Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Serbia-based midfielder Richard Odada will make his debut in central midfield alongside Kenneth Muguna and Lawrence Juma
  • Michael Olunga will lead the attack with Bandari midfielder Abdallah Hassan and Masud Juma providing support from the flanks
  • Ian Otieno starts in goal and he will have Joseph Okumu, Eugene Asike, Erick Ouma and Daniel Sakari for cover as Mulee opts for a back four


Harambee Stars head coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee has named his first 11 for the opening Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifier against Uganda at Nyayo National Stadium on Thursday. 

