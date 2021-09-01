Harambee Stars, Uganda renew rivalry in World Cup qualifier

Harambee Stars players train at Nyayo Stadium

Kenya's Harambee Stars players are taken through their paces at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on September 01, 2021 on the eve of their Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Harambee Stars assistant coach Ken Odhiambo insists Stars has to win at home to launch their quest for a first appearance at the World Cup on the right footing
  • On Wednesday morning, Stars under the tutelage of Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee held their last training session at the match venue with Ugandan coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic leading his charges in an afternoon session
  • This could be the best chance for Kenya to beat Uganda with majority of Cranes squad being local based played who are struggling with match fitness

Kenya's Harambee Stars Thursday host Uganda Cranes in a 2022 Fifa World Cup Group "E" qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium.

