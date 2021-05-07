After revolutionising music industry, Spotify's Daniel Ek sets sights on Arsenal

In this file photo taken on May 20, 2015 Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify, speaks to reporters at a news conferenc in New York.

Photo credit: Don Emmert | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 38-year-old, known for his no-nonsense attitude, has offered to buy Premier League club Arsenal amid supporter backlash against unpopular American owner Stan Kroenke.
  • Ek co-founded Spotify with Martin Lorentzon in 2006, and the company which made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange in 2018 now has a market capitalisation of $56 billion.

Stockholm, Sweden

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Ligi Ndogo EA Cup set to return

  2. How 'angry' Solskjaer plans to cope with fixture pile-up

  3. Is Arteta still the right man for Arsenal?

  4. Brazilian striker Wilson Silva dumps K'Ogalo

  5. Two Kenyan referees get nod to officiate at Tokyo Olympics

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.