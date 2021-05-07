Man City eye Premier League title in Champions League final curtain-raiser

Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (seconf left) is mobbed by teammates after scoring the opening goal during their Uefa Champions League second leg semi-final match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 4, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • City can wrap up a fifth Premier League title in 10 years with victory, cementing their place as the dominant force in English football over the past decade since money began flowing in from Abu Dhabi to build a dynasty on the field.
  • Chelsea's transformation under Thomas Tuchel has taken them to a third Champions League final since their own transformational takeover when Roman Abramovich bought the Blues in 2003.
  • Chelsea ended City's quest for a quadruple of trophies when they last met just three weeks ago in the FA Cup semi-finals.

London, United Kingdom

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Ligi Ndogo EA Cup set to return

  2. How 'angry' Solskjaer plans to cope with fixture pile-up

  3. Is Arteta still the right man for Arsenal?

  4. Brazilian striker Wilson Silva dumps K'Ogalo

  5. Two Kenyan referees get nod to officiate at Tokyo Olympics

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.