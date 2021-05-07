Solskjaer blasts United's tight schedule after reaching Europa League final

Manchester United's Norwegian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (centre) reacts at the end of their Uefa Europa League semi-final second leg match against AS Roma at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, on May 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Filippo Monteforte | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • United advanced to the May 26 showdown with Villarreal in Gdansk 8-5 on aggregate despite losing 3-2 to Roma in their semi-final second leg at the Stadio Olimpico.
  • And now his players have to face the prospect of four Premier League fixtures in 10 days after Edinson Cavani's brace staved off a valiant attempt at a comeback from their Italian opposition.
  • Cavani's goals in the 39th and 68th minutes ensured United's place in the final, the Uruguayan having also struck a double at Old Trafford.

Rome, Italy

