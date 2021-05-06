Emery gets Arsenal revenge as Villarreal set up Man Utd Europa League final

Manchester United's Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during their UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg match against AS Roma at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, on May 6, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Filippo Monteforte | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • United went through to the May 26 showdown in Gdansk 8-5 on aggregate despite a 3-2 defeat in Rome while Villarreal held on to their 2-1 first-leg lead to get past the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

London

