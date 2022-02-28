Reports: Uefa on verge of suspending Russia

English League Cup

A 'Football Stands Together' message is displayed in Ukrainian colours ahead of the English League Cup final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on February 27, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • According to SID, the decision to suspend Russia is supported by several national federations, including the powerful German and English associations.
  • "I can't imagine that there will be matches against Russia. There cannot - and must not - be," Peter Peters, a candidate for the German FA presidency, told SID.
  • "It is about war. You have to take a clear stance on that."

Berlin, Germany

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.