Red-hot Michael Olunga scores another hat-trick
What you need to know:
- Al Duhail now leads Group “B” with six points. The pool also comprises Al Gharafa, Al Rayyan and Al Shamal.
- Group “A” contains league champions Al Sadd alongside Qatar SC, Umm Salal, Al Ahli Doha, Al Wakrah and reigning champions Al Sailiya.
Kenya's Michael Olunga grabbed his second straight hat-trick in the Qatar Stars Cup (Ooredoo Cup) as hosts Al Duhail defeated Al Arabi 3-2 in an entertaining encounter on Monday night.
The Harambee Stars captain gave the Red Knights a 1-0 halftime lead after scoring in the second minute from a tight angle.
Ibrahim Kalla equalized on 52 minutes after getting the better of coach Hernan Crespo's defense.
Olunga then got his brace on 61 minutes capitalizing on a defensive blunder before adding the third goal on 70 minutes after rounding a defender and then unleashing a fierce shot past the goalkeeper.
Al Duhail conceded a late penalty converted by Hamed Ismael, but was not enough to deny Al Duhail the famous victory. It was Olunga's third hat-trick this season in all competitions.
In their opening Ooredoo Cup match on September 21, Olunga netted thrice as Al Duhail thrashed Markhiya 8-3 at the Thani bin Jassim Stadium.
Al Duhail led 4-0 at halftime after scoring through Ahmed Moein, Suhab Gannan, Lotfi Madjer and last season’s league’s top scorer Olunga.
Moen put the 2019 finalists ahead with a powerful shot inside the box with his left foot from a tight angle on eight minutes.
Suhab doubled the lead with an easy finish after completing a sublime pass from Madjer inside the box from a through ball on 14 minutes. Madjer got onto the scoresheet in the 19th minute with a backheel from an Olunga assist.
Olunga then nodded in the fourth goal just before the break. Markhiya pulled a goal back early in the second half through a Yousef Ramadan header before Olunga grabbed his second from a tap-in past goalkeeper Mahmood Gamal Mohamed.
Harambee Stars captain Olunga got his hat-trick on 79 minutes. Muhammad Al-Hassan reduced the deficit on 81 minutes before Ahmed Ibrahim gifted Al Duhail an own goal second later.
Rabah Bousafi made it 8-2 as Fareed Ahmed wrapped up the scoring for Markhiya on 90 minutes for 8-3 at the final whistle.
