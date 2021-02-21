Real Madrid close on top spot after Atletico stumble again

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro celebrates after scoring

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro celebrates after scoring during their La Liga match against Real Valladolid FC at the Jose Zorilla stadium in Valladolid on February 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Cesar Manso | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Real Madrid cranked up the pressure again by edging to a win over struggling Real Valladolid, Casemiro's second-half header cutting the gap to just three points, albeit with Atletico still owning a game in hand
  • Real Madrid's victory at the Jose Zorilla Stadium was their fourth in a row, three of those coming with clean sheets, which suggests a return to form for a defence that all but clinched them the title last season
  • Atleti's defeat was only their second in the league this season and their first at the Wanda Metropolitano in any competition since Barca beat them there in December 2019

Madrid

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Odoh, Chinhoi share lead at Karen course

  2. Abdul Sidi: Top rally crew official Dhamu dies at home

  3. KPA teams begin new basketball league season with away wins

  4. PRIME Tougher test awaits Kenya Morans in Afrobasket finals

  5. Why Nakuru Rally success is a good lesson for upcoming events

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.