Mount penalty extends Tuchel's unbeaten start with Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount celebrates after scoring

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount celebrates after scoring their first goal from the penalty spot during their English Premier League match against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England on February 20, 2021.


Photo credit: Michael Steele | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tuchel's side trailed to a first half goal from Japan star Takumi Minamino at St Mary's
  • As their frustration mounted, Chelsea were lucky to finish the half with 11 men after Werner and Kante both escaped without punishment following VAR reviews of ugly late tackles on Moussa Djenepo
  • Mount's burst into the Southampton area prompted a rash lunge from Danny Ings and he picked himself up to convert the penalty for his fifth club goal of the season


Southampton, UK

