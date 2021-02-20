Prime

Troubled Gor Mahia face 'mission impossible' in Zambia

Gor Mahia's Alpha Onyango (right) vies for the ball with Napa Stars' Dickson Chapa during their Caf Confederation Cup play-off first leg match at Nyayo Stadium on February 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • K'Ogalo's traveling logistics have been hampered with uncertainties as the team is set to leave for Zambia via a chartered flight on Sunday 5am and arrived at around 8am
  • Due to strict measures put in place by Zambian government, the players will have only six hours to undertake Covid-19 test and have a feel of the pitch before the much-awaited clash kicks off
  • Despite the travelling hitches, Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna has urged his teammates to dig deep to overturn last week's defeat and qualify for group stage of Caf Confederations Cup on Sunday

Gor Mahia's fate in the continental competitions this season will be determined on Sunday when the record Kenyan champions take on Napsa Stars of Zambia in the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup playoffs.

