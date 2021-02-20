City Stars edge Zoo to end poor run

Hosts Nairobi City Stars Saturday snapped their eight-match winless streak in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) with a 2-1 victory over Zoo at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Substitute Erick Ombija was City Stars' hero as he sealed their hard-fought win with a 79th minute strike. Kevin Okumu set City Stars ahead in the 31st minute before Mathews Odongo equalised in the 50th minute with a stunning free-kick.

The win, which was City Stars third of the season, saw them move to 11th place on the log with 13 points, while Zoo remained bottom with two points only.

The clash was the first ever meeting between the two sides, and Zoo curved out the first attempt in the third minute, when Kepha Ondati's curled shot from the left went wide, before an onrushing Bernard Odhiambo failed to connect to Newton Ondari's cross inside the box, two minutes later.

City Stars first attempt arrived in the ninth minute after Bolton Omwenga found skipper Anthony Kimani with a short pass from the right, but the latter's strike from outside the box was feeble barely troubling Brian Lumumba in the visitors' goal.

In the 12th minute, Zoo were on the hunt again, Ondari being dispossessed inside the box after beating several legs but it was a wasted opportunity, since he had the option of passing to an unmarked Odhiambo.

Oliver Maloba wasted City Stars' best chance to take the lead in the 21st minute, when he smashed the ball against the woodwork with the goal gaping.

Okumu saved Maloba blushes in the 31st minute with a stunning strike that caught Zoo goalkeeper Lumumba by surprise as he had anticipated a cross from the fullback.

City Stars had goalkeeper Steve Njunge to thank for protecting their slim lead as he made brilliant saves to deny Ondati and Odhiambo in the 42nd and 44th minutes respectively.

Substitute Mathew Odongo who replaced Ondari at the break sent Zoo's bench into a frenzy when he levelled the scores in the 50th minute with a stunning free-kick from outside the box.

City Stars responded to the equaliser with the introduction of Sven Yidah and Erick Ombija for Elvis Noor and Davis Agesa respectively in the 57th minute.