In-form Frankfurt shock Bayern Munich in Bundesliga

Frankfurt's Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during their German first division Bundesliga match against FC Bayern Munich in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Daniel Roland | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In-form Frankfurt took control with first-half goals by Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada and Armin Younes and held on for the win despite Robert Lewandowski's 26th league goal of the season.
  • Reigning champions Bayern, who were also held to a 3-3 home draw by struggling Arminia Bielefeld on Monday, visit Lazio in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday.

Berlin

