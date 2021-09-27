Rashford eyes return to Man Utd training after surgery

Marcus Rashford and Gianluigi Donnarumma

England's forward Marcus Rashford reacts after missing a penalty during the UEFA Euro 2020 final as Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates in the background at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Having played with a shoulder issue for much of last season, Rashford decided after being part of England's Euro 2020 campaign that he would go under the knife.
  • The operation took place on August 6 and Rashford said afterwards that "everything went well".

London

