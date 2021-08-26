PSG and Man City to meet in Champions League group stage

Liverpool

Serbian defender Branislav Ivanovic displays the slip showing the name of England's Liverpool during the draw for the UEFA Champions League tournament in Istanbul on August 26, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Ozan Kose | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Messi's old club were drawn in the same group as Bayern Munich, while holders Chelsea were drawn with Juventus and Liverpool will play Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.
  • Manchester United came out in Group F with Villarreal, Atalanta and Swiss champions Young Boys.

Istanbul

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.