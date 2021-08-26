What next for Kane, Man City and Tottenham?

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane applauds supporters after the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on August 22, 2021. Tottenham won the game 1-0.

Photo credit: Lindsey Parnaby | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Kane has also been conscious of the need to rebuild bridges with the Spurs supporters, who had been scorned by the man they call "one of our own"
  • Pep Guardiola wanted Kane as a guarantee of goals from the chances created by his host of creative midfielders
  • Nuno's task will be to get Spurs back into the Champions League, but will need Kane performing at his best

London

