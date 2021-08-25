Guardiola plans to quit Man City in 2023, eyes national team job

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (L) holds the Premier League trophy during the award ceremony after the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 23, 2021.
PETER POWELL / POOL

Photo credit: Peter Powell | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • However, Guardiola is not banking on that national team being Brazil.
  • "A national team will be the next step, yes," said Guardiola, speaking at an online event organised by Brazilian financial services company XP Investimentos, and quoted by ESPN Brasil.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

