Posta Rangers halt Bandari's charge for FKFPL title in Mombasa

Bandari's bid to win their maiden Football Kenya Federation Premier League title suffered an early setback after a 2-0 loss to Posta Rangers at home on Wednesday,.

The visitors dominated the game before taking the lead through Eliud Lokuwam before former Bandari winger Victor Ndinya struck at the death to give Posta a deserved 2-0 win in Mombasa.

Bandari started the game trying to get an early goal with Harambee Stars winger Abdalla Hassan sending in three early crosses which Johana Mwita and Umar Kasumba failed to utilise.

But it was Rangers who had the firstchance on 18 minutes when Michael Apudo put through Caleb Olilo, but the former AFC Leopards man could only shoot wide.

Rangers took the lead in the 24th minute when Olilo made a solo move from left flank and released Lokuwam, who made no mistake from inside the area.

Three minutes later, the visitors could have added the second goal but Olilo had his drive hit the cross bar before Siraj Mohamed cleared the danger.

In the second half, Bandari coach Andre Cassa Mbungo benched Dennis Magige and Abdalla Hassan for Darius Msagha and Faraj Ominde but Posta kept them at bay.

Ndinya struck the second five minutes into stoppage time after capitalising on Bandari's defensive lapse to beat Joseph Okoth in goal.