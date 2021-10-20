Posta Rangers halt Bandari's charge for FKFPL title in Mombasa

Posta Rangers players celebrate after scoring their first goal  during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bandari at KPA Mbaraki Grounds in Mombasa on October 20, 2021. Posta Rangers won 2-0.
 


Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The visitors dominated the game before taking the lead through Eliud Lokuwam before former Bandari winger Victor Ndinya struck at the death to give Posta a deserved 2-0 win in Mombasa.
  • Bandari started the game trying to get an early goal with Harambee Stars winger Abdalla Hassan sending in three early crosses which Johana Mwita and Umar Kasumba failed to utilise.

Bandari's bid to win their maiden Football Kenya Federation Premier League title suffered an early setback after a 2-0 loss to Posta Rangers at home on Wednesday,.

