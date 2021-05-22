Posta derail AFC Leopards FKF-PL title charge at Ruaraka

AFC Leopards forward Caleb Olilo (right) vies for the ball with Musasia Steiner of Posta Rangers during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on May 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nambute thought he had broken the deadlock in the 72th minute but his goal was cancelled for offside.
  • Leopards put a spirited fight to win it all despite being disadvantaged numerically, but Posta's defence stood tall.

Posta Rangers on Saturday derailed AFC Leopards charge towards the top of the Football Kenya Federation after holding Ingwe to a barren draw at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

