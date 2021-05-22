Posta derail AFC Leopards FKF-PL title charge at Ruaraka

Posta Rangers on Saturday derailed AFC Leopards charge towards the top of the Football Kenya Federation after holding Ingwe to a barren draw at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

As a result, the 13-time champions failed to go level on points with leaders Tusker. Leopards, who have one match in hand, remain third on the log with 33 points, two behind the brewers.

The draw saw Posta leapfrog Nairobi City Stars to 12th on 18 points. City Stars take on Sofapaka on Monday at Utalii Grounds in Nairobi.

Ingwe were reduced to 10 men in the 49th minute when captain of the day Isaac Kipyegon was sent off for a reckless foul on Francis Nambute who was clear on goal.

Posta were the brighter side in the early minutes of the exchange, Nambute drawing Leopards' goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan to action with a header in the second minute, before the mailmen failed to convert from two successive corner-kicks.

After several unsuccessful attempts to break into Posta's area, Leopards were awarded a corner-kick in the 10th minute but Austine Odhiambo's delivery went begging, before his long range attempt moments later missed the target.

Ingwe's first real chance arrived on 17 minutes when Caleb Olilo found Bienvenue Shaka inside the box with a cross from the right but Posta's goalkeeper Kelvin Opiyo reacted fast and gathered the ball before the Burundian could slot home.

Nambute outpaced his marker on the left wing in the 22nd minute but only managed a weak low shot, which did not trouble Ochan.

Kipyegon failed to find the back with his 40th minute free-kick after Olilo was fouled.

Leopards made a change at the restart, Eugene Mukangula taking the place of Collins Shichenje.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men four minutes after the restart after Kipyegon fouled Nambute at the edge of the box. Josephat Lopaga wasted the glorious opportunity by blazing over the crossbar his shot from the resultant free-kick.

Leopards coach Patrick Aussems responded to the red card with a double change on 51 minutes, Hansel Ochieng and Robinson Kamura replacing Shaka and Olilo respectively.

Washington Munene tested Opiyo with a shot from the left at the hour mark, before Shichenje missed the target from close range.

Posta then introduced Jackson Duang for Calvin Odongo.

Nambute thought he had broken the deadlock in the 72th minute but his goal was cancelled for offside.

Leopards put a spirited fight to win it all despite being disadvantaged numerically, but Posta's defence stood tall.

Aussems said poor officiating and the wanting state of the match venue cost them victory. “We did not play against 11 players of Posta Rangers alone. We played against the pitch and three people in yellow jerseys, so it is not easy. I can say I am satisfied,” said the Belgian tactician.