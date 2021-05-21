Mvuyekure howler costs Tusker crucial win

Tusker coach Robert Matano reacts on the touchline

Tusker coach Robert Matano reacts on the touchline during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Wazito at Utalii grounds, Nairobi on May 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sammy Mejja opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Emery Mvuyekure's blunder allowed Kevin Kimani to equalise in the 20th minute

Leaders Tusker were held to a 1-1 draw by Wazito in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Utalii grounds on Friday.

