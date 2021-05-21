Mvuyekure howler costs Tusker crucial win

Leaders Tusker were held to a 1-1 draw by Wazito in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Utalii grounds on Friday.

Sammy Meja opened the scoring in the fourth minute through a deflected free-kick before Emery Mvuyekure's blunder allowed Kevin Kimani to equalise on 21 minutes.

Following the draw, Tusker remain top with 35 points from 17 matches while Wazito are seventh with 23 points from 16 games.

Two minutes after Tusker's opener, Wazito were forced to make a change after defender Maurice Ojwang picked an injury, club captain Bernard Ochieng taking his place.

The brewer's lead was short-lived, as Kimani capitalised on goalkeeper Mvuyekure's mistake to level for Wazito on 21 minutes.

The shot-stopper spilled Amos Asembeka's rather harmless effort into Kimani's in the goalmouth, the midfielder turning well to slot home into the empty net.

Six minutes later, Kimani delivered a brilliant cross inside Tusker's box but defender Kevin Monyi cleared the danger early. Wazito survived in the 36th minute when Luke Namanda's header flew over the crossbar, before the goalkeeper Levis Opiyo blocked Boniface Muchiri's shot six minutes to the break.

Monyi wasted a glorious chance to restore Tusker's lead at the stroke of half-time, when his shot hit the crossbar from close range.

Tusker started the second half brightly, Namanda forcing Wazito's goalkeeper Opiyo into a brilliant save two minutes after the restart.

The visitors made four changes on 61 minutes, Henry Meja, Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia and Kevin Okoth replacing George Ogutu, Namanda, Hashim Sempala and Apollo Otieno respectively.

On the other hand coach Francis Kimanzi, Wazito introduced Brian Musa, Elly Asieche and Eric Otieno for Asembeka, Wyvone Isuza and Owino respectively.

The brewers' were awarded a free-kick in a promising area in the 76th minute but Muchiri's shot was deflected by Wazito's wall for fruitless corner.

Macharia had a chance to score for Tusker sevens minutes from time but he directed his low shot into the waiting hands of Opiyo.

The hosts failed to score from a free-kick late on after Kimani's shot was blocked by Tusker's wall.

"We have lost two points because of that one mistake by the goalkeeper. Three draws in a row is not good for us, we have to keep working hard," said a visibly dejected coach Matano.

"The referee changed in the second half. There were too many unnecessary fouls, thereby interfering with our play."

But Kimanzi, whose side remained seventh on the log, said they were the better side. "I have not seen the many chances he (Matano) is talking about. We also had our chances, which we did not use them well and getting a point from a team, which is on top of the table is encouraging for us," said Kimanzi.