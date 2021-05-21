AFC Leopards prey on Rangers as title race gathers pace

AFC Leopards midfielder Austin Odhiambo believes winning their next five league matches will boost their chances of winning the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title this season.

Leopards, who last won the league in 1998, host Posta Rangers on Saturday at Ruaraka grounds looking to add to their 1-0 win over Nzoia Sugar last time out.

Ingwe are currently third on the log with 32 points from 15 matches but have played two games less than leaders Tusker who host Wazito on Friday.

The 13-time champions are targeting 15 points from five matches to move top of the table before June 30 deadline for FKF to submit Kenya's representative in the Caf Champions League. The league leaders then will earn a spot in next season's Champions League.

While Leopards registered a slim 1-0 win over Nzoia last weekend at the same venue courtesy of youngster Caleb Olilo's strike, Posta Rangers played out to 1-1 draw against Western Stima at Moi stadium in Kisumu.

"We are targeting five consecutive wins before June 30 so that we can be in a good position to be picked as Caf Champions League representative. Our focus is representing the country in the continental competition next season and also winning the league. Every match is important to us now," said the 21-year-old Odhiambo.

AFC Leopards recorded a 2-1 win in the first leg clash between the two sides on January 30. The mailmen have also vowed to avenge the first leg loss with coach Stanley Okumbi keen to bounce back to winning ways after last weekend's draw.

"We are going for maximum points because every team is now focused on avoiding defeat or a draw. Each team is fighting to be up in the table and we can't be left behind. My players are regaining their fitness level and we shall fight for a good result against Leopards," said Okumbi.

As the race for the top position intensifies, KCB striker Derrick Otanga insists they have to be at their best to beat coastal side Bandari on Sunday.

"We have to be competitive because every game is important now. Bandari is a tough team but a win help us keep up with the teams at the top," said Otanga who has scored five goals this season.

Otanga came from the bench to score the winner in their last 2-1 triumph over Mathare United at Ruaraka grounds on Wednesday.

While KCB are second on 33 points, Bandari lie fifth on 24 points both teams having played 16 matches. The dockers were held to 1-1 draw last weekend by newbies Bidco United.

In Western Kenya, Kakamega Homeboyz take on relegation-threatened Western Stima at Bukhungu stadium on Saturday.

Stima coach Juma Abdallah bemoaned missed chances in their last match against Posta Rangers but is optimistic his charges will make amends against Homeboyz.

Stima have won only once against Homeboyz in their last five meetings, the 1-0 win coming way back in December 12, 2018.

"We have worked on our attack and I expect goals against Homeboyz. We want to climb up the table and finish in a respectable position," said Abdallah.

His opposite number Nicholas Muyoti will be targeting a win after 1-0 loss to Kariobangi Sharks last weekend. In the first leg played on February 20, Homeboyz won 3-2.

While the powermen lie 16th on 12 points in the 17-team table, Homeboyz are eighth on 20 points from as many matches.

On Saturday, Ulinzi Stars will host Kariobangi Sharks at Narok County stadium while Nzoia Sugar face bottom-placed Mathare United at Mumias Complex on Sunday.

Fixtures (all matches at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Kakamega Homeboyz v Western Stima, Bukhungu stadium

Posta Rangers v AFC Leopards, Ruaraka grounds

Ulinzi Stars v Kariobangi Sharks, Narok stadium

Sunday

KCB v Bandari, Utalii grounds