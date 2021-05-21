AFC Leopards prey on Rangers as title race gathers pace

AFC Leopards midfielder Caleb Olilo (second right) celebrates with teammates

AFC Leopards midfielder Caleb Olilo (second right) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Nzoia Sugar during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds, Nairobi on May 15, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Leopards, who last won the league in 1998, host Posta Rangers on Saturday at Ruaraka grounds looking to add to their 1-0 win over Nzoia Sugar last time out
  • The 13-time champions are targeting 15 points from five matches to move top of the table before June 30 deadline for FKF to submit Kenya's representative in the Caf Champions League
  • As the race for the top position intensifies, KCB striker Derrick Otanga insists they have to be at their best to beat coastal side Bandari on Sunday

AFC Leopards midfielder Austin Odhiambo believes winning their next five league matches will boost their chances of winning the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title this season.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Senegal denies paying Lamine Diack's legal fees

  2. Ulinzi eye Mathare United scalp as WPL resumes

  3. Olympic team a priority in second dose of Covid-19 jabs

  4. Mvuyekure howler costs Tusker crucial win

  5. Solskjaer: Maguire likely to miss Europa League final

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.