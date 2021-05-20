Gor Mahia leave it late to floor Sofapaka

Gor Mahia midfielder Alpha Onyango (centre) heads the ball towards goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Sofapaka at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi on May 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tito Okello handed the record champions the lead in the 28th minute before Titus Achesa levelled in the 53rd
  • Okello turned provider for Alpha Onyango's goal in the 80th minute that sealed maximum points for the visitors

Gor Mahia Thursday edged Sofapaka 2-1 at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County.

