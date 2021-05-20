Stuttering Tusker face Wazito as FKFPL title charge hots up

Leaders Tusker and Wazito will on Friday face-off at Utalii grounds as the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) enters the second leg.

Following KCB’s 2-1 victory over struggling Mathare United on Wednesday at Ruaraka Grounds, the bankers have now cut Tusker’s lead to just a point. Tusker top with 34 points while KCB are second with 33 points. Third-placed Leopards have 32 points, although Ingwe have a game in hand.

The brewers, who are chasing for a 12th title, are now under pressure to remain at the helm of the league with a win over Wazito, who are out to regain ground in the title race.

The ‘Moneybags’ will also be seeking to avenge their 1-0 loss to the brewers in the first leg.

In their last matches after resumption of the league, Tusker were held to a barren draw by KCB at Ruaraka, while Wazito lost 2-0 to Safapaka in Wundanyi. The loss saw Wazitodrop to seventh on the log with 22 points.

Tusker’s defender Rodgers Aloro and winger Boniface Muchiri admit that they are under pressure but tipped the team to complete a double over Wazito.

“We believe with the strong mentality that we have as a team and because we have been at the top of the table for a while, we know how to handle the pressure. The team is highly motivated because we won in the first leg and we believe we can do it again,” said Aloro, adding that against Wazito.

Muchiri said: “As long as you are topping the table, pressure will always be there. It motivates us to work extra hard because the more points we get, the pressure reduces. We have trained well this week for the Wazito game.”

Wazito’s coach Francis Kimanzi said that since his charges are almost attaining full fitness level, he expects a good show against the 2016 champions.

“Because we lost against Sofapaka, a win against Tusker will rebuild our confidence as we fight to be among the top teams. I have no major injury concern and most of my players have almost regained their fitness. Tusker is a tough side, they are at the top of the table but we also have to fight as every game is now like a final before June 30,” said Kimanzi.

Wazito have not registered a win over Tusker in their last five meetings since 2018. Tusker emerged the better side in three meetings, while the other two ended in a draw.