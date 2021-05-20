Stuttering Tusker face Wazito as FKFPL title charge hots up

Wazito striker Vincent Oburu (right) vies for the ball with Sofapaka's Isaac Mitima during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County on May 16, 2021. Sofapaka won 2-0.
 


Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By Victor Otieno

  • Wazito have not registered a win over Tusker in their last five meetings since 2018. Tusker emerged the better side in three meetings, while the other two ended in a draw.

Leaders Tusker and Wazito will on Friday face-off at Utalii grounds as the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) enters the second leg.

