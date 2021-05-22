Rampant Homeboyz humiliate Western Stima in Kakamega

Kakamega Homeboyz thrashed relegation-threatened neighbours Western Stima 4-0 in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega on Saturday.

Homeboyz were off to a flying start with Stephen Opuku giving the hosts the lead just in the fourth minute from close range, beating Stima's custodian Richard Aimo.

George 'Jojo' Odiwuor then capitalised on Western Stima's defensive lapse to score the second on 10 minutes before David Okoth made it 3-0 by easily slotting home Ali Bhai's cross six minutes later.

After being on the pitch for just three minutes, Stephen Wakanya made it 4-0 in the 65th minute to seal the huge win for Nicholas Muyoti's side.

"It was a good game which went our way. We dominated from the start to the last minute. I'm generally happy with how my side played in the entire match and we march on to our next game," said Muyoti.

His opposite number Abdallah Juma conceded that it was a tough outing for his side.

"They outplayed us and it is not a good result for us considering our position in the table. We have to work hard and rectify the mistakes before our next fixture," said Abdallah.