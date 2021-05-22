Rampant Homeboyz humiliate Western Stima in Kakamega

Kakamega Homeboyz midfielder Stephen Wakhanya wheels away in celebration after scoring the team's fourth goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Western Stima at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega on May 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Kakamega Homeboyz
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Homeboyz were off to a flying start with Stephen Opuku giving the hosts the lead just in the fourth minute from close range, beating Stima's custodian Richard Aimo.

Kakamega Homeboyz thrashed  relegation-threatened neighbours  Western Stima 4-0 in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega on Saturday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.