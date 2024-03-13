Pomp and colour as Leopards celebrate 60th birthday

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) giants AFC Leopards' 60th anniversary celebrations kicked off in style on March 13 with a number of activities in Nairobi.

Mzee Israel Mutoka

The highlight was a visit to the house of the late Mzee Israel Mutoka in Shauri Moyo estate in Eastlands where the club was founded on March 12, 1964. The late Mutoka was among the founding members alongside Benjamin Ashihundu, Joseph Akoya, Peter Shiyuka, Zakaria Shimechero, and Ben Amimo.

Club chairman Dan Shikanda and patron Alex Muteshi led the celebrations with former players Josephat “Controller” Murila, Omar Shaban, and Mike Obonyo in attendance. Murila, who also played for Harambee Stars in the late 70s and 80s, challenged the current team to work hard and win trophies to cement the club's legacy.

Mzee Mutoka’s son Cleopa Okutoi said it was an honour for the event to start at their home.

“Since I was born I have never seen Leopards lift the league title. We are happy and we wish the club success as it marks this great milestone," he said.

Memories and experiences

During the event at Shauri Moyo, the Ingwe@60 organising committee chair, Vincent Shimoli unveiled the anniversary logo and theme as former players shared their memories and experiences with the current players.

Success on and off the pitch

Muteshi said they are committed to ensuring the club achieves success both on and off the pitch.

"We are committed to consolidating the gains made by our great club over the years as we plan to make it bigger," he said.

“I thank everybody involved in organising this magnificent event,” added Muteshi.

Club chairman Dan Shikanda said the celebrations should challenge the current playing unit to strive for honours.

Nothing to be proud of

"We are celebrating 60 years, but we have nothing big to be proud of. We used to be ahead of teams like Zamalek, Al Ahly, Yanga, and Simba , but they seem to be miles ahead today.

“We don’t have a home ground yet we have been around for six decades. I thank our fans because without them we would not be where we are today and I promise that we have elaborate plans to develop the club further," he added.

The club also distributed food and clothes at Nile Road Special School, Shangilia Children's Home, and Wamo Children's Home.

EA Ramassa

The celebrations will culminate on March 24 with a match pitting Spanish fourth-tier side EA Ramassa FC against AFC Leopards at the Nyayo National Stadium. The team will arrive on March 22.

AFC Leopards fans cheer their team during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Gor Mahia at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 7, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

AFC Leopards Legends will play their Gor Mahia counterparts in a curtain-raiser before the main event.

A bullfighting event is planned for March 23 at Malinya Stadium in Kakamega County, while other events will be held in other counties including Bungoma, Busia, Vihiga, and Trans Nzoia where the club enjoys a big following.