Polls open for presidential election at troubled Barcelona

Candidates for Barcelona presidency (top left-right) Victor Font, Toni Freixa and Joan Laporta attend the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi-final second leg match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Josep Lago | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Even though it began to rain in Barcelona shortly after the polls opened, the club reported on their web site at 09.45 that "the large influx of members to the stadium continues." The club posted a photo of queueing supporters wearing masks and rubbing gel on their hands.
  • "Members should have no doubt about coming to vote," said  Carles Tusquets, head of the interim management committee that has run the club since Bartomeu resigned on October 27. 
  • The polling will continue until 21.00 local time and the result is expected before midnight.  

