Police wait for 6 key players as Zamalek loom

Kenya Police stepped up preparations for their CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round first leg match against Egypt’s Zamalek minus six of their key players.

The Kenyan club faces Zamalek on Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium. Police coaches Salim Babu and Anthony Kimani have had to do without their Harambee Stars and South Sudan who have been on 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers duty.

Defenders Charles Ouma, custodian Patrick Matasi, defender Aboud Omar, Alfred Leku and midfielder Kenneth Muguna have been outting in their shift with Harambee Stars while Rashid Toha has been playing his part for South Sudan.

Harambee Stars were expected back in the country Wednesday evening and Police will likely have their full squad available for training Thursday and Friday.

However, the availability of Muguna is in doubt as he has been serving a four-match ban slapped on him and other Gor Mahia players after they roughed up match referee in a Confed Cup 2-2 draw against Napsa Stars of Zambia.

The incident happened during a return leg of the second preliminary round tie which Gor then needed just a draw to proceed to the group stage.

K’Ogalo conceded a late penalty which saw the crash out on a 3-2 aggregate. The penalty irked K’Ogalo players who felt it was wrongly called.

Kenya Police believe Muguna, a midfielder should play after missing two continental matches during his two years stint with Azam and two matches when the law enforcers played Ethiopia Coffee last month.

The club has therefore written to Azam to verify if they registered Muguna for the CAF competition during his time there because if they did so, then he should be eligible to play.

Police will also miss midfielder David ‘Messi’ Owino who is recovering from an an ankle injury, same as defender Brian Musa.

Prolific striker and new signing Jesse Were could make his debut for Kenya Police on Saturday after missing the two-leg tie against Ethiopian Coffee last month due to late registration.

Were made a name for himself in Zambia where he has played a couple of years and locally with Tusker and Mathare United.