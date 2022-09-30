Police, City Stars battle for Sh1 million in Elite Cup final

Curtains fall on the Elite Pre-Season Cup on Saturday with Nairobi City Stars and Kenya Police battling for Sh1 million and a trophy in the final at Nyayo National Stadium.

The clash between the two Football Kenya Federation Premier League sides kicks off at 3pm.

Kenya Police made it to the final with a 1-0 win over Bidco United in the semi-finals at Kasarani Annex on Thursday. City Stars on the other hand beat Kariobangi Sharks 3-2 on match penalties after a 2-2 draw in regular time.

The tournament, which kicked off two weeks ago, has been used by participating teams to prepare for the new season whose date is yet to be fixed.

The FKF Transition Committee on Friday pushed the new season which was supposed to kick- off on Saturday to a future date.

“This is a very good build up competition. Our new players are going to gel in the tournament. Reaching the final is good since it has been a very competitive tournament,” said Nairobi City Stars coach Nicholas Muyoti.

Police coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo says their aim is to conform to a playing formation suitable for his squad and assess his players’ fitness levels.

“We must fight to win the trophy and the Sh1 million. We have been assessing our players in every match and there is a lot of improvement. It has been a great tournament so far,” said Omollo.