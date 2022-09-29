City Stars, Kenya Police storm into Elite Cup final

Nairobi City Stars will face Kenya Police in the final of the Elite Pre-season Cup at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

The winner of the tournament will take home a trophy and Sh1 million cash prize.

Nairobi City Stars outlived Kariobangi Sharks on post-match penalties after the two teams settled for a 2-2 draw in regulation time in the first semi-final on Thursday at the Kasarani Annex.

Police beat Bidco United 1-0 in the other last four match at the same venue to set up the showdown with Simba wa Nairobi. Reagan Otieno scored the lone goal in the second half after being picked out by Duke Abuya who has netted six goals in the tournament.

City Stars will have custodian Steve Njuge to thank after edging out Sharks 3-2 on post-match penalties.

City Stars took an early lead Vincent Otieno and Newton Ochieng in the 24th and 27th minutes respectively before Kennedy Onyango kick-started Kariobangi Sharks comeback from the spot on 70 minutes. Tyson Otieno restored parity 12 minutes to time.

Ezekiel Odera, Mohammed Omar, Kennedy Onyango netted for City Stars while Anthony Kimani, Samuel Kapen missed their spot kicks.

On the other hand, Paul Odhiambo and Geoffrey Onyango were on target for Sharks while Kevin Luke, Kevin Wangaya and Fortune Omoto missed.

City Stars coach Nicholas Muyoti said he was impressed with his side's performance.

“This tournament is a good build up to the new season. It gives us a platform to evaluate our new player’s performance. In the second half the substitutions cost us and allowed Sharks to get back to the game," Muyoti said.

"My main focus is to get my first eleven before a new season kicks off.”

William Muluya praised his young side for the comeback and said the tournament has helped him identify areas to improve on.

Sharks lost almost the entire squad it had last season during the transfer window and have promoted teams from its youth team.