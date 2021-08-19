Aussems here to stay, AFC Leopards dismiss exit talk

  • A section of social media was on Thursday awash with reports that the former Simba Sports Club coach was heading to Rwanda ahead of the new season
  • Assistant coach Tom Juma was in charge during the midweek match against KCB in Thika that ended in a 1-1 draw
  • Leopards face Kakamega Homeboyz in their last match of the season



AFC Leopards have rubbished rumous that Belgian tactician Patrick Aussems is leaving the den to join Rwanda's Police FC.

