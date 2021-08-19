Aussems here to stay, AFC Leopards dismiss exit talk

AFC Leopards have rubbished rumous that Belgian tactician Patrick Aussems is leaving the den to join Rwanda's Police FC.

A section of social media was on Thursday awash with reports that the former Simba Sports Club coach was heading to Rwanda ahead of the new season.

But Leopards’ treasurer Maurice Chichi has since refuted the claims insisting that the 56- year-old coach, who is on holiday in his native Belgium, will return on September 6 to take charge of preseason training ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

“Our fans should treat these reports as rumours, because he has already extended his stay at the Den for two years. The coach requested to leave for holiday with two matches left and we agreed. Everybody knows the season was initially slated to end in June, after it was suspended for close to two months owing to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.”

Speaking to Nation Sport from Belgium, the former Standard Liege defender who led Leopards to the final of the Betway Cup before losing to arch-rivals Gor Mahia through penalties said: “I’m surprised to read reports on social media that I’m leaving yet I recently renewed my contract. It’s true some clubs approached me, but I decided to stay with Leopards.”

Aussems, who led Simba SC of Tanzania to the 2018/19 league title and quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup, left his assistant Tom Juma in charge during the midweek match against KCB in Thika that ended in a 1-1 draw.

After the Wednesday draw, Aussems who left Nairobi at the weekend, tweeted: “After having flown over the Alps and Paris, strange to be at home and watch your team on your laptop…. Good job guys! Now it’s time to enjoy some off days with family before coming back to prepare for the new season. Next season will be the season for Ingwe fans!"