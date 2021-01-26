Olunga scores hat-trick as Al-Duhail advance in Amir Cup

Al Duhail SC's new striker Michael Olunga Monday opened his account at the club after scoring a hat-trick as they trounced Al Ahli Doha 6-0 to advance to the quarter-finals of the 2021 Amir Cup.

The Kenyan international, who joined from Japanese top side Kashiwa Reysol earlier this month, scored a sixth minute penalty before adding his second in the 43rd minute. He completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute to ensure that he will go home with the match ball.

'Engineer' had not found the target in his first two matches against Al Sadd and Qatar SC since joining from Kashiwa Reysol where he had also not scored in his last match in Leavain Cup final.

He put Sabri Lamouchi’s side 1-0 up from the spot in the sixth minute after Brazilian Eduardo Pereira Rodrigues (Dudu) was brought down in the box.

Dudu received a pass from Olunga and was about to shoot with his left foot before he was fouled. Olunga was given the penalty-taking duties and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with a powerful shot.

Brazilian Edmilson Junior Paulo doubled the lead for the Amir Cup holders 16 minutes later from an assist from Dudu after a poor pass.

Edmilson turned provider for Olunga two minutes from half time after floating in a corner nicely finished off with a header by the 2020 J1 League Player of the Year and Golden Boot winner.

Olunga grabbed his hat-trick on 69 minutes before Luiz Martin Ceara made it 5-0 in the 78th minute. Things went from bad to worse for Al Ahli when Ghanaian defender John Benson was sent off five minutes from time, with Edmilson completing the rout in the 90th minute.

In the last 10 encounters between the Qatari sides, Al Duhail have won all with an aggregate score of 37-7.

Olunga’s penalty was his second in the five foreign leagues (Sweden, China, Spain and Japan) he had played in before moving to FIFA Club World Cup-bound Al Duhail. He has scored most of his goals abroad from open play with his left foot, headers and a few right-footed shots.

Olunga scored his first penalty against Shonan Bellmare in July 2020, the same month he missed another against Vegalta Sendai.

He joined the 2019-2020 Qatar Stars League champions on January 12 from Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol.

In other Amir Cup matches Monday, hosts Qatar SC were knocked out 3-2 on post-match penalties by Al Shamal, as Al Wakrah lost 1-2 to visitors Al Kharitiyath.