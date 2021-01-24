Olunga speaks on Al Duhail move in first interview

Michael 'Engineer' Olunga has given his first interview since joining Qatar Stars League champions Al Duhail from Japan top-tier side Kashiwa Reysol over 10 days ago.

Ahead of his third match for Sabri Lamouchi's side, Olunga said he is very happy with his new teammates and promised to help Al Duhail achieve victory against Al Ahli Doha in their Amir Cup round of 16 match on Monday and all other competitions.

In a press conference on Sunday, the 26-year-old centre-forward asserted that everyone is ready for the Al Ahli confrontation in the Amir Cup.

"We are waiting for an important and strong match, but we are ready for it and everyone is working hard to overcome this match and reach the next round of the competition."

The Kenyan international continued, "I am at the coach's disposal in this match and I will be present to help my team in all the competitions I'm needed, and any match we will play in order to achieve victory."

Olunga, who scored 28 goals for Kashiwa on his way to emerging the 2020 J1 League Player of the Year and Golden Boot winner, concluded by saying he was happy at his new home.

"I played two matches with the team and the upcoming match will be my third. Football has no difference whether it was in Doha, Japan or any other country. The important element in it is adapting to the team and I am very happy to be with my new teammates."

At Al Duhail, Olunga will have more duties than at Kashiwa where he was restricted to local competitions.

Lamouchi's side is in the Asian Champions League and will host the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup from February 4-11.

Al Duhail will debut at the Club World Cup with a second round date against Africa and Egyptian kings Al Ahly on February 4 with the winner clashing with European club champions Bayern Munich in semi-final stage on February 7.