Kenyan international joins Watford

Kenya Under-23 midfielder Henry Ochieng' has joined English Championship side Watford FC, the club announced on Monday.

Ochieng, who is capped by Kenya Under-23s, has signed until the end of the season. He took Twitter to confirm the news.

Delighted to have signed for @WatfordFC looking forward to the new journey ahead⚽️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HWXdM0lt2G — Henry Ochieng (@HenryOchieng_) January 25, 2021

Having spent time at West Ham and Leyton Orient's academies, Ochieng made his senior debut in November 2016.

The 22-year-old has since featured for Braintree Town, Welwyn Garden City, Wingate and Finchley and was most recently with Cork City in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

✍️ We are pleased to confirm the signing of Kenya U23 international @HenryOchieng_, who joins our academy. — Watford Football Club 💙 (@WatfordFC) January 25, 2021

The London-born midfielder has not featured for Harambee Stars, but was in the team named for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sierra Leone in November 2018. The match did not go ahead as the West African country was banned by FIifa over government interference.