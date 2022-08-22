Olunga's goal-drought continues as Al Duhail hit Markhiya
Kenya’s Michael Olunga's goal-drought persisted Monday to three matches as Al Duhail won 1-0 against newly-promoted Al Markhiya 1-0 in their Qatar Stars League match at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.
South Korean Nam Tae-hee scored the all-important goal on 54 minutes from a Nasser Al Yazidi pass in the box.
Olunga emerged the top scorer last season with 22 goals in the 12-team league.
The Harambee Stars captain has netted just once so far this season, during their 4-2 home loss to Al Wakrah on August 3.
Olunga was not on target in their 1-1 stalemate against Al Ahli Doha on August 11 and in their 2-1 come-from-behind victory against Al Rayyan on August 16.
Al Wakra’s Angolan centre-forward Gelson tops the scoring chart with five goals.
The win extended Al Duhail’s dominance over Markhiya to four matches.
The Red Knights hammered Markhiya 2-1 at home and 4-2 away in the 2017-2018 season, the last time Markhiya were in the top-flight league before returning this season.
Coach Hernan Crespo’s men have now moved up from seventh to third on the table on seven points, same as second-ranked Al Wakrah, while Markhiya are down from eighth to ninth on four points.
Al Duhail and Markhiya have played four matches, one more than the rest. Qatar SC and Al Wakrah play later tonight. Al Arabi lead the table on maximum points from their first three matches.