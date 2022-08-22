Olunga's goal-drought continues as Al Duhail hit Markhiya

Kenya’s Michael Olunga's goal-drought persisted Monday to three matches as Al Duhail won 1-0 against newly-promoted Al Markhiya 1-0 in their Qatar Stars League match at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

South Korean Nam Tae-hee scored the all-important goal on 54 minutes from a Nasser Al Yazidi pass in the box.

Olunga emerged the top scorer last season with 22 goals in the 12-team league.

The Harambee Stars captain has netted just once so far this season, during their 4-2 home loss to Al Wakrah on August 3.

Olunga was not on target in their 1-1 stalemate against Al Ahli Doha on August 11 and in their 2-1 come-from-behind victory against Al Rayyan on August 16.

Al Wakra’s Angolan centre-forward Gelson tops the scoring chart with five goals.

The win extended Al Duhail’s dominance over Markhiya to four matches.

The Red Knights hammered Markhiya 2-1 at home and 4-2 away in the 2017-2018 season, the last time Markhiya were in the top-flight league before returning this season.

Coach Hernan Crespo’s men have now moved up from seventh to third on the table on seven points, same as second-ranked Al Wakrah, while Markhiya are down from eighth to ninth on four points.