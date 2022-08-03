Olunga on target as Al Duhail lose season opener

Harambee Stars Michael Olunga was on target as Al Duhail’s went down 4-2 in their 2022-23 Qatar Stars League opening match against Al-Wakrah at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Wednesday.

Coach Hernan Crespo’s side took an early lead from an own goal by defender Murad Naji in the 15th minute. However, Australian centre-back Trent Sainsbury leveled matters for the hosts just before the break.

Olunga restored Al Duhail’s lead on 50 minutes via an Edmilson Junior assist, but again Al Wakrah tied the scores, this time through Angolan dangerman Gelson Dala in 54th minute, before striking in the 68th minute when Omid Ebrahimi tucked in a penalty.

Dala wrapped up the famous victory with seconds on the clock. Olunga, 28, was last season's league top scorer with 22 goals.

The 12-team league started on August 1 when Markhiya shocked defending champions Al Sadd 4-3.

Al Sadd had won the last two editions without losing a match. Al Ahli Doha hit Umm Salal 1-0 in another match held on Monday.

The matches continued on August 2 with Al Arabi defeating 10-man Qatar SC 2-0 as Al Gharafa hammered Al Sailiya 2-1.