FKF-PL Playoff: Wazito, Seal clash in first leg at Thika Stadium

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Wazito's fight to remain in the topflight league starts Thursday when they clash with National Super League (NSL) side Murang’a Seal in the first leg of the promotion play off at Thika Sub County Stadium.

The game kicks off at 3pm with the return leg on Sunday at St Sebastien Park in Murang’a.

Muhoroni Youth had headed to the Sports Dispute Tribunal forcing the playoffs, which were scheduled for last weekend, to be put off.

However, on Tuesday, the tribunal allowed the matches to continue, pending the verdict of the case.

Wazito narrowly survived relegation after finished 16th in the FKF-PL table, while Murang’a Seal finished third in the NSL.

While former champions Mathare United and newbies Vihiga Bullets were relegated from the topflight league, NSL champions APS Bomet and runners up Fortune Sacco bagged automatic promotion in the second tier league.

Murang’a Seal coach Vincent Nyaberi told Nation Sport that he will unleash all his arsenal in the game and is optimistic of a good result to take back to St Sebastien Park.

“In NSL we fought and we can’t just blow away this glorious chance that has presented itself to us. Those who see us as inferior heading into this contest should know we faced even stiffer opponents in NSL and no team is a pushover in a crucial contest like this,” said Nyaberi.

“My players are fit because we have been training continuously and our eyes are already focused on participating in the FKF-PL next season. We have no injuries and are heading into the game with a lot of determination,” added Nyaberi.

The former Shabana coach will depend on prolific attacker Naaman Balecho who finished third in the NSL scoring charts with 14 goals, four goals shy of Golden Boot winner Good Onchwati of Mwatate United.

Wazito coach Fred Ambani said their preparations had been hampered by the uncertainty of the contest, but remains optimistic his available players will give their all to win at home.

“Though I will be missing some of the best players we had last season who have moved to other clubs, our focus is getting a crucial win at home. Necessarily the law allows us to use even players who moved to other teams but some of the clubs have refused to allow them to join us and this match also came after a short notice,” said Ambani.

The youthful tactician will be banking on Maurice ‘Wise’ Otieno, who was the club's top scorer last season with eight goals.

Captain Johnstone Omurwa, whose move to IsraelI club Nes Ziona also fell through, will also be available.

Among key players who have deserted Wazito in the ongoing transfer window are Eric Otieno and Fidel Origa, who have joined Tusker and Bandari respectively.

On Friday, the FKF Division One winner will be determined in a match pitting Dimba Patriots, who led in Zone 'A' and Mayenje Santos, who were the winners in Zone 'B'.

The two teams, who have already qualified to participate in the NSL next season, will square it out at Kericho Green Stadium from 2pm.